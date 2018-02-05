WrestlingInc.com

Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Live Event Video, Shaul Guerrero Hypes Indie Debut (Video), WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

- We noted before how former WWE NXT Superstar Shaul Guerrero was getting back into pro wrestling. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and wife to Aiden English is set to make her indie wrestling debut on February 17th for Reality of Wrestling's Ladies Night Out all-women's invitational, which is a joint show from Title Match Wrestling & Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Shaul cuts a promo on the event in this new video from Title Match Wrestling. You can stream the event live on TitleMatchWrestlingNetwork.com.

- WWE stock was down 1.16% today, closing at $34.12 per share. Today's high was $35.17 and the low was $34.04.

Shinsuke Nakamura On Picking AJ Styles Over Brock Lesnar, Feeling At Home In WWE Now, Rumble Win
- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE live event in Little Rock, Arkansas. Nakamura teamed with Randy Orton to defeat Rusev and Aiden English at the event.

