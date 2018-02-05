WrestlingInc.com

WWE Confirms New RAW Theme Song, Bray Wyatt Hypes Elimination Chamber, Sasha Banks - MTV TRL Video

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

- WWE posted this video from Sasha Banks' recent appearance on MTV's TRL.

Sasha Banks Reveals Which RAW Star She Used To Fantasize About When She Was Younger
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature another Elimination Chamber Qualifying match - Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns. Wyatt tweeted the following on his potential return to the Chamber:

- WWE has officially announced that "Born for Greatness" by Papa Roach is a new theme song used for RAW. The single was used in bumpers on last week's show. WWE tweeted:

