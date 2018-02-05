WWE Hosting Another Tournament?, Becky Lynch On Pointing At A WrestleMania Sign, Undertaker Entrance

- WWE posted the video above of The Undertaker's "Phantom of the Opera" entrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on Oct. 3, 1991, before his match against Jim Duggan.

- We noted last year, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE was looking to hold more international tournaments, and had plans to crown the first WWE Asian Champion and the first Latin American Champion. It appeared that those plans were off, however Planeta Wrestling is reporting that WWE will be hosting a Latin American tournament this summer featuring wrestlers from Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. The report stated that the tapings will be held in Chile by the end of August, and that there will not be a champion crowned, so it would be similar to the Mae Young Classic. William Regal will be producing the tournament.

- With all of the talk of how to effectively point at the WrestleMania sign, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to show how it's done, as seen below: