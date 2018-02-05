WWE Pulls Kane From Upcoming Live Events

As seen on RAW last week, WWE shot an angle that seemed to write Glenn Jacobs, a.k.a. Kane, off of television for the near future. Jacobs was destroyed by Braun Strowman in their Last Man Standing match last week, which ended with Strowman dumping the announcer's desk on Kane. WWE issued a storyline update stating that Jacobs was rushed to a local hospital, but he "sat up on the examining table and crawled his way out of the medical facility" before he could be evaluated.

It's not clear if Jacobs is injured or is taking time off to campaign, but WWE has removed him from all live events through the end of the month, starting this weekend. He actually is still featured on the "Event" listing on WWE.com for tonight's RAW. He is advertised for television and live events in March. He is still scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the upcoming RAW live event on Saturday, March 3rd at the United Center in Chicago.

As Marc noted last week, The Undertaker will be appearing at a big campaign event for Jacobs as he continues his bid to become the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. The event will take place on Thursday, March 1st at 6:30pm in Knoxville, TN from the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center. Chris Jericho will also be hosting a special edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast in Knoxville at the end of next week, you can check out details about that event below:

Lewis Nicholson contributed to this article.