Asuka Match Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

Asuka vs. Bayley has been added to tonight's WWE RAW from Des Moines, Iowa. Below is the updated line-up:
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)
* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (to determine final Elimination Chamber entrant)
* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro with the titles on the line
* Asuka vs. Bayley
Bayley tweeted the following on going up against the undefeated women's Royal Rumble winner tonight:
.@WWEAsuka once told me that I don't have what it takes. Tonight I will not only prove her wrong, but will end her streak as well. #RAW— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2018
Um... Can you do it? I think That's simply impossible ?????? ????? https://t.co/QOZuBiBB2B— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) February 5, 2018
