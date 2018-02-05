WrestlingInc.com

Asuka Match Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

Asuka vs. Bayley has been added to tonight's WWE RAW from Des Moines, Iowa. Below is the updated line-up:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (to determine final Elimination Chamber entrant)

* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro with the titles on the line

* Asuka vs. Bayley

Bayley tweeted the following on going up against the undefeated women's Royal Rumble winner tonight:

