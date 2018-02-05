Asuka Match Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

Asuka vs. Bayley has been added to tonight's WWE RAW from Des Moines, Iowa. Below is the updated line-up:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (to determine final Elimination Chamber entrant)

* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro with the titles on the line

* Asuka vs. Bayley

See Also Bayley On Her Greatest Memory In Wrestling, Reaction To Not Being Called Up With Other Horsewomen

Bayley tweeted the following on going up against the undefeated women's Royal Rumble winner tonight:

.@WWEAsuka once told me that I don't have what it takes. Tonight I will not only prove her wrong, but will end her streak as well. #RAW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2018

Um... Can you do it? I think That's simply impossible ?????? ????? https://t.co/QOZuBiBB2B — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) February 5, 2018

Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.