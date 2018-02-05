WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Des Moines, Iowa for this week's Main Event episode:

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save Up To 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top