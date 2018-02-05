Christian Resumed 'Don't Look At Me' Game With Steve Austin At WWE RAW 25

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE legends Edge and Christian talked about the funny game they would play with fellow pro wrestling legend and podcaster Steve Austin called 'Don't Look At Me'.

Edge explained the 'Don't Look At Me' game as follows:

"Austin, Jay, and myself have played this game called 'Don't Look At Me'." Edge continued, "but just real briefly, if one of us say to the other[s], 'don't look at me,' [the response is], 'ah, how long?' And then, you have to not look at that person for that long and that person can try to get in your eyesight."

Christian described his relationship with Austin as a "weird, funny rapport" and said the two old friends picked up where the left off, playing 'Don't Look At Me' backstage at RAW 25. 'Captain Charisma' professed that the game made him look foolish to other peeps.

"Actually, he got me good! One time, he told me [not to look at him for] 15 minutes and he kept walking passed me in the hall, trying to get in my sightline, and I'm spinning around talking to people, saying, 'get out of my eyeshot!' and people were looking at me like, 'what is this f--king moron doing?'"

Edge tried to put things into perspective.

"We are grown men, everyone. And Steve Austin is arguably, and not so arguably, the biggest star in the history of the industry. And at the 25th anniversary of RAW, he is back there with 'The Birdman' playing 'Don't Look At Me'."

Although Austin may have gotten the better of Christian at RAW 25, Christian boasted that he hit 'The Rattlesnake' with the best 'don't look at me' of all time. Apparently, Christian, as a cloaked henchman of The Undertaker, told Austin not to look at him as Austin was being erected on The Undertaker's symbol live on WWE TV.

"I think I got him with the ultimate 'don't look at me'. We were tying him to Undertaker's cross and we were going to hang him up on the cross, I was at his hand and I was tying his hand, and I go, 'Steve,' I whispered to him. He goes, 'what?' I go, 'don't look at me.' He goes, 'you son of a b---h! How long?' He was asking me how long!"

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

