WINC Podcast (2/5): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Booker T Challenges Corey Graves, NJPW Sell Out

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Booker T blames Corey Graves for losing RAW commentary spot, challenges him to a fight.

- Big updates on Elimination Chamber PPV card.

- NJPW quickly selling out upcoming U.S. show.

- The guys talk RAW needing more big moments as WrestleMania nears.

- If he wins it, how long could Roman Reigns hold the Universal Championship?

- Matt talks WWE messing up Bayley.

- The Miz's evolution and Matt talks about being in WWE when Miz was thrown out of the locker room.

- The guys answer some fan questions.

And more!

Today's episode is brought to you by Keeps. Stop hair loss today the easy way with Keeps, offering customized treatment plans with only FDA approved hair loss products for about $1 a day, from the comfort of your couch. To receive your first month of treatment for free, go to Keeps.com/INC. Keeps. Hair today. Hair tomorrow.

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.