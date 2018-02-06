Finn Balor On Toppling Brock Lesnar (Video), Reason For Low RAW Attendance, Nia Jax On Facing Asuka

- As noted, next week's WWE RAW from San Jose will feature Finn Balor vs. Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews in a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with the winner earning the final spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match. Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome talking to Finn Balor about the second chance. Balor says he will win the Fatal 4 Way, then win the Chamber match and then he will win at WrestleMania 34 to topple The Beast, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
- Attendance at this week's RAW in Des Moines, Iowa was said to be down due to a snowstorm in the area. Our correspondent at RAW noted that the entire upper area of the Wells Fargo Arena was tarped off due to the low attendance.
- As noted, Asuka vs. Nia Jax will take place at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and if Jax wins, she earns a spot in the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania 34 with Asuka and the champion, making it a Triple Threat. Jax tweeted the following on the match:
A place in the first women's #WWEChamber match was what I wanted...— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 6, 2018
...but I'll settle for breaking @WWEAsuka's streak and a championship match at #WrestleMania. That'll be just fine. #Raw