News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC And 205 Live - Daniel Bryan Segment, US Title Match, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in the main event with the winner going on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Fastlane. SmackDown will also feature Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode with the title on the line and Liv Morgan vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, plus SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan revealing his first Top 10 List.

WWE's Mixed Match Challenge will continue tonight as Goldust and Mandy Rose take on Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. 205 Live will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami and Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

