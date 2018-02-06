The Miz Has A Message For Doubters, WWE Star Turns 38, Titus Worldwide Reacts To Second Chance Match

- Above is video of Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil reacting to next week's Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Crews vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor vs. Matt Hardy with the winner earning the final men's Elimination Chamber spot. Titus says Crews won't do anything different next week because if you've been watching, they have recently come close to greatness because they have it in them. Titus says Crews won't do anything differently but he will build on to what he's already started. Crews talks about how he's been building his confidence and will take everything next week to qualify for the Chamber, then smile his way to WrestleMania 34. Dana says her numbers show that it will be a beautiful week for Titus Worldwide next week.

- WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension turns 38 years old today.

See Also The Miz Wants To Main Event WrestleMania As The Intercontinental Champion

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on qualifying for the Chamber with a win over Crews last night: