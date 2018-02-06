Daniel Bryan Or Kurt Angle To Referee Tonight, Finn Balor On Facing Brock Lesnar At WM, Seth Rollins

- WWE is allowing fans to vote for the special referee in tonight's Mixed Match Challenge match - SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan or RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Voting opens at noon today, as explained by Renee Young in this video. As noted, tonight's match will feature Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Mandy Rose and Goldust.

- WWE Shop is now selling the "Iowa's Own" t-shirt that Seth Rollins wore during last night's RAW in Des Moines, Iowa. The special edition t-shirt is currently up for $27.99.

- As noted, next week's RAW will feature a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Finn Balor vs. Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews. The winner will earn the 6th and final spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match. Balor tweeted the following on winning the Chamber to go on to WrestleMania 34 for the match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: