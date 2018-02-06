Dana White On A Nate Diaz UFC Return, UFC Legend Trains Top Hollywood Star, Roy Nelson Fight Replay

- Former Ultimate Fighter winner Roy Nelson takes on Matt Mitrione next Friday at Bellator 194 in the quarterfinal round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Nelson and Mitrione headline the card on Paramount Network.

"Big Country" made his promotional debut last September when he scored a decision victory over Javy Ayala at Bellator 183. You can see a complete replay of that 15-minute battle in the video above.

Nelson and Mitrione will be squaring off in a rematch of a 2012 contest won by Nelson via TKO in the first round.

- Nate Diaz could be the man to save UFC 222. According to a report by Lance Pugmire of the L.A. Times, Diaz is willing to step in and headline the March card.

Previously, Diaz had stated he would only return to face Conor McGregor for a third time after the two split their first two meetings at UFC 196 and UFC 202. Diaz has not fought since that decision loss to the current UFC lightweight champion.

The original UFC 222 main event was to feature Max Holloway defending his featherweight title against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Holloway, coming off back-to-back finishes of Jose Aldo, was forced out with an injury.

One potential bout for Diaz if he returns would be against fellow top lightweight contender Eddie Alvarez. It has also been reported that the UFC is looking to book Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega for the March 3 card from Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White, though, told the Times that there is no chance Diaz steps in and competes next month. White eluded to Diaz's pickiness over opponents as the biggest problem and hurdle to his returning to action.

"We have made around five or six fights in the last six months and he has turned them all down," White said. "Alvarez, (Justin) Gaethje, (Edson) Barboza and (interim lightweight champion Tony) Ferguson multiple times."

- Chris Pratt is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, recently had the chance to connect again with former UFC champion Randy Couture. Pratt stated that he was first coached by Couture as a youth at a camp hosted by Oregon State University and even got the better of "The Natural" during a demonstration session.

Pratt added that "wrestling made me who I am today. I dedicated years of my life to grappling. I still love it."