Jason Jordan May Need Surgery For Neck Injury

It looks like Jason Jordan may need to undergo surgery soon.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the kind of neck injury Jordan is currently suffering from is the kind that talents definitely get surgery for and not the kind of injury that one would just work through.

As noted, Jordan is said to be having issues with his grip, which could indicate a very serious injury. It was also noted that Jordan is dealing with a loss of grip strength.

Jordan's injury is serious enough that WWE officials are not booking him in any physical angles or matches until further notice. This is also why he and Seth Rollins lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bar.

Jordan's last match came at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the title loss, but he barely did anything during that match. Before that he lost a six-person tag match with Rollins and Roman Reigns on the January 8th RAW and before that he defeated Cesaro in singles action on January 1st.