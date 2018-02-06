Jason Jordan's Wife Issues Statement On His 'Minor Neck Injury' And WWE Return

Jason Jordan's wife April Everhart took to social media last night during RAW and issued a statement on his WWE status, confirming that he has been sent home after last night's backstage segment with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

See Also Kurt Angle On If Jason Jordan Storyline Is Working

In regards to Jordan possibly undergoing surgery due to the apparent severity of his neck injury as he's reportedly lost strength in his grip, Jordan's wife indicates that he will not be undergoing surgery. You can read her statement below:

I will address this once... Yes, "Jason Jordan" is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is "Fake News!" He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and I good vibes!!