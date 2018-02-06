AJ Styles Talks Shawn Michaels Turning Down Match With Him, How Jinder Mahal Is Doing In WWE

WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently interviewed by India Today. Below are a few highlights:

Shawn Michaels turning down match with him:

"He [Michaels] said no. I'm not doing it. But being in the ring with someone like Shawn Michaels or the Undertaker and being able to learn from those guys will be a blessing. I would love to be in the ring with Shawn Michaels. Similar size, similar styles and to be in the ring with someone like that and all the knowledge he has. It would be a classic."

How Jinder Mahal is doing in WWE:

"Jinder is doing great. He has everything that he has got here. Looks like a star, acts like a star. That's why he is one. He is perfect for the WWE, perfect for India.

"He is great and to see him be the star and come along is really cool. This business is really tough and Jinder went through some tough times in this business and now to see him where he is after all the hard work he has put in, he deserves everything and he has earned everything in the WWE."

Styles also discussed wishing he had signed with WWE earlier, always wanting to get better, his chemistry with John Cena and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.