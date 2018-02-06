Backstage News On Lars Sullivan's Recent NXT Absence (Contains Spoilers)

We noted over the weekend that Lars Sullivan was originally slated to face NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas for the title at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans", according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Instead, Almas will defend his title against Aleister Black at the show.

Sullivan hasn't wrestled since defeating Lio Rush at the NXT television tapings in early January. He wasn't at last week's NXT television tapings, and has also not been at the Performance Center.

See Also Lars Sullivan Posts Tweet Saying He Wants To Injure People

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that Sullivan has a knee injury and "a health issue." Sullivan should be back in action in the next week or two. The change was made to go with Aleister Black for the title match since Sullivan couldn't return in time for last week's tapings.

WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" will take place on Saturday, April 7th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.