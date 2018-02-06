WrestlingInc.com

Randy Orton Exchange With Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax's RAW Opponent Was Only 17 Years Old, Bianca Belair

By Raj Giri | February 06, 2018

- ABC News affiliate WATE in Knoxville ran the story above on Bianca Belair, who returned to her hometown of Knoxville for last Sunday's NXT live event in the city. The piece contains interviews with Belair's parents, as well as with Belair, who said that she wants to become the best.

"Every time I step in that ring, I want to show that I'm the best that stepped in that ring," said Belair. "I want to leave a lasting impression on every single person there."

- Nia Jax's opponent on last night's episode of RAW was St. Louis talent and current Zero1 USA Women's Champion Savanna Stone. At 17 years old, Stone is the youngest champion in Zero1 USA history.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes shut down a fan who claimed that Cody's comments about Vince McMahon not holding back talent were political. Randy Orton chimed and had this exchange with his former Legacy partner:

Christopher Cunningham contributed to this article.

