Randy Orton Exchange With Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax's RAW Opponent Was Only 17 Years Old, Bianca Belair

- ABC News affiliate WATE in Knoxville ran the story above on Bianca Belair, who returned to her hometown of Knoxville for last Sunday's NXT live event in the city. The piece contains interviews with Belair's parents, as well as with Belair, who said that she wants to become the best.

"Every time I step in that ring, I want to show that I'm the best that stepped in that ring," said Belair. "I want to leave a lasting impression on every single person there."

- Nia Jax's opponent on last night's episode of RAW was St. Louis talent and current Zero1 USA Women's Champion Savanna Stone. At 17 years old, Stone is the youngest champion in Zero1 USA history.

- Through the end of the day, you can save up to 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The sale ends Tuesday, February 6th at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes shut down a fan who claimed that Cody's comments about Vince McMahon not holding back talent were political. Randy Orton chimed and had this exchange with his former Legacy partner:

Don't comment directly on my tweet as if I don't see it. How's my answer to a fan in a random Q/A remotely political? I have zero to gain. I worked there, you didn't...you bought a ticket, not an education. Sit the f--k down. https://t.co/AVpor9CznG — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2018

DAMN (Ron's Simmons voice)

Can't wait to have you back one day codeman. Legacy reboot? Ha I kid I kid https://t.co/Ya07a3fO3g — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 6, 2018

"...lean your head out the window and get some air on those stitches..." https://t.co/uu5gBRTxVq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2018

Christopher Cunningham contributed to this article.