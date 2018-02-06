William Regal Denies WWE Tournament Report, Kurt Angle Wants Your Votes For Tonight (Video), Stock

- As noted, fans can vote today for either RAW General Manager Kurt Angle or SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to be the special referee for tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Above is video of Angle encouraging fans to vote for him.

- WWE stock was up 1.26% today, closing at $34.56 per share. Today's high was $34.77 and the low was $33.23.

- It was reported earlier this week via Planeta Wrestling that WWE would be hosting a Latin American tournament later this summer with talents from Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Brazil and other countries. It was noted that the tapings would be held in Chile by the end of August and that it would be similar to The Mae Young Classic as there would be no champion crowned.

William Regal took to Twitter today and denied the tournament reports. The original report noted that Regal would be producing the tournament. It should be noted that Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original reports were true.

Regal wrote the following to deny the report: