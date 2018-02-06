Luke Harper In Horror Movie (Video), Liv Morgan On Wrestling Charlotte Flair Tonight, Kane Note

- The movie "Mohawk" with WWE Superstar Luke Harper will hit select theaters, VOD and HD Digital on March 2nd of this year. Harper, billed under his real name, Jonathan Huber, stars as Lachlan Allsopp in his big screen debut. The action horror thriller from Dark Sky Films had a successful festival run last year. The limited theatrical release includes the following theaters: Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn, Laemmle Music Hall in Los Angeles, The Palace Theater in Syracuse, Alamo Drafthouse in Omaha, Capitol Theater in Cleveland, Charlotte Film Society in Charlotte, PhilaMOCA in Philadelphia, Gateway in Columbus, Coolidge Corner in Boston.

The synopsis reads like this, "After one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze, a young Mohawk warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods they call home, Oak and Calvin, along with their British companion Joshua, must now fight back against the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers - using every resource both real and supernatural that the winding forest can offer."

Harper first appears at 12 seconds in the trailer above.

- WYMT in Kentucky reports that Kane visited a man suffering from brain cancer in Harlan County over the weekend. TJ Brewer is one of Kane's biggest fans and has been diagnosed with cancer five times over the past 12 years. Doctors have given him days to live but he's continued to show strength. WYMT has video from the visit at this link.

"When I told him that Kane was coming to chokeslam him that he had to get up out of that hospital bed, he looked at me and he said 'no, I will chokeslam him,'" said Silas Whitehead, TJ's uncle.

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature Liv Morgan vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. Below is video to hype the match from the member of The Riott Squad. Liv says she's finally going to givw the people what they want, she's going to knock The Queen off her throne and prove to everyone that Liv is life.