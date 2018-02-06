WrestlingInc.com

Jason Jordan Undergoes Surgery

By Marc Middleton | February 06, 2018

Jason Jordan underwent neck surgery earlier today under WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon in Pittsburgh, WWE confirmed.

"He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures," Maroon told WWE.com. "It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal."

According to WWE, the procedure that Jordan had is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

There is no word yet on when Jordan will be back in the ring but we will keep you updated.

