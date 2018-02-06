WrestlingInc.com

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn On Facing Off Tonight, Daniel Bryan's Top 10 Reveal Hype, WWE MMC Theme Song

By Marc Middleton | February 06, 2018

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the official theme song for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge - "One Chance" by CFO$.

- WWE updated their SmackDown preview for the reveal of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan's new Top 10 ranking system for the blue brand, which will take place on tonight's show. They wrote:

Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List

Last week, Daniel Bryan announced that voting was open to Team Blue's Superstars for the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List. SmackDown LIVE's General Manager will reveal the initial rankings tonight on USA Network, giving the roster an idea of where they stand among their peers.

Criteria that SmackDown Superstars needed to consider when voting included locker room leadership, athletic skill and overall talent. No Superstars were allowed to vote for themselves, and neither Bryan nor Commissioner Shane McMahon cast a vote in the rankings.

Who will be among Team Blue's top 10 competitors?

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown main event will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner earning a shot at WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Sami and Owens took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following on the match:

