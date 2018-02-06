Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge around 10:20pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight:

- Recap from last week of the new 205 Live GM, Drake Maverick. Also, Cedric Alexander and TJP winning their first-round matches.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in and preview Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado and then Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong.

Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado (First Round Tournament Match)

Handshake gets us started, tons of flips, stereo drop kicks and kip ups. Kalisto with a hurricanrana that sends Dorado to the floor, quick suicide dive that sends Dorado back to the announce table. Kalisto tries for a sunset flip, Dorado sits down, pin, two. Dorado then tosses Kalisto to the floor, cannonball senton by Dorado lands cleanly.

Action heads back into the ring. Dorado continues to beat up Kalisto, tries for another pin, two. Dorado flattens Kalisto, heads to the top rope, Kalisto moved and just jumps down. Kalisto heads up to the top turnbuckle, Dorado does the same. Dorado with some headbutts and hits a super hurricanrana from the top rope! Amazing move that barely registers with the tired crowd.

Kalisto with a springboard corkscrew dive. Dorado makes his way up to the top rope again, Kalisto with a kick to halt that. Kalisto with a roll through powerbomb! Goes for the pin and only two. Kalisto tries for Salida del Sol, blocked. Both say "I need this!" Springboard stunner by Dorado, doesn't go for the pin, instead heads up to the top. He hits the shooting star press, slow to pin and Kalisto is able to roll to the floor. Action back in the ring, Kalisto hits the Salida del Sol, pin 1-2, Dorado is able to get the bottom rope.

Kalisto goes for an insane springboard reverse hurricanrana, botches the ending of the flip, but is able to slide off Dorado and go right into a second Salida del Sol for the win, wow! Heck of a match right there.

Winner: Kalisto via Pinfall (Advances to Second Round)

- Backstage, Alexander hypes the tournament, Ali sneaks up on him and laughs. Alexander says it's all fun and games until someone gets their lumbar checked.

- Backstage, TJP sulks about getting booed for advancing in something that he's done for 20 years. TJP held the tights to get his win last week.

- Next week, Akira Tozawa vs. Mark Andrews in a first round match.

- Vignette on UK Star, Mark Andrews.

- Backstage, Tozawa hypes his match against Andrews. He then asks a random guy who's gonna win, random guy says Mark Andrews, Tozawa says he doesn't know anything, he'll win, and then he'll fire that guy. He then does Vince's power walk.

- GM Office, Drake Maverick is joined by Drew Gulak and Tony Nese. Maverick wonders what happened to Drew and wondered when he became such a goof? He went from being a strong grappler to Power Point presentation. Nese laughs, but Maverick says he's the most physically imposing guy and does nothing with it. Maverick then books Nese vs. Gulak in a first round match for next week. Maverick wants to see which will stand up to the plate and kicks them out.

Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami (First Round Tournament Match)

Tonight is the 205 Live debut for Strong. Feeling out process gets us started, small "Roddy!" chant breaks out. Strong goes for a backbreaker early on, Itami able to counter and go right into a headlock, Strong fights out of it. Strong with a nice dropkick, pin, not quite two. Strong with a big chop, but gets put on the apron. Itami with some kicks and then a flying knee from the second rope to the back of Strong's head, pin, two.

Itami with some taunting, don't usually see that from him. Strong charges in to the corner, gets a foot to the face. Itami tries for a tornado DDT, but gets a gutbuster instead, pin, two-count. Strong goes for a pump-handle backbreaker by Strong, pin, two. "Come on, Hideo! Come on!" from Strong. Back and forth forearms until Strong hits a dropkick, pin, two. Itami up, DDT, couple clotheslines, fishermen's suplex, running foot to the face on Strong. Itami climbs to the top and nails a flying clothesline, pin, two.

Strong recovers, couple kicks, angle slam, and Itami kicks out. Strong on the apron, looking to drop Itami on it, but Itami fights away. Back and forth strikes until Itami kicks Strong off the apron. More nasty strikes from both guys until Strong catches Itami's kick and just throws him back into the edge of the apron, ouch. Strong tosses Itami back into the ring, cover, two.

Itami recovers and hits a falcon arrow, pin, two. Crowd is totally dead for this match, which is a shame because it's been a fantastic hard striking battle between both guys. Strong looking to submit Itami, but he kicks out of it. A modified rings of saturn is put on by Itami, but Strong able to get his foot on the rope. Strong with a flurry of attacks: gutbuster, running kick, cloud nine, pin, two! Crowd musters the strength for a short "this is awesome" chant.

Both guys up on the second rope, Itami with a couple headbutts and hits a super falcon arrow, pin, 1-2-no! More big strikes from Itami, running dropkick, Strong hits a jumping knee and End of Heartache, pin, and that will do it! Two fantastic matches tonight, if you missed the show, go back and check them out.

Winner: Roderick Strong via Pinfall (Advances to Second Round)