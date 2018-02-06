WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Sees Significant Increase In Week 4

WWE Mixed Match Challenge saw an increase in live viewership for tonight's episode in week four.

The show peaked at around 77,700 live viewers right at the conclusion of the match pitting Jimmy Uso & Naomi against Goldust & Mandy Rose with Daniel Bryan as the special referee. Viewership dropped immediately after the match ended, despite Rusev & Lana coming out for a promo to plug their match against Bayley & Elias on next week's show.

The episode was up 25% from last week's show featuring Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeating Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch, which peaked at 62,400 and had the lowest live viewership of the season so far. The highest live viewership of the season remains the premiere, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers and topped tonight's show by 76%.

People in the U.S. can watch this week's episode on Facebook Watch by clicking here. It will be added to the WWE Network later this week.