Who Won Week 4 Of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge?, New Match Set With Champion On Each Team, Next Week

Week 4 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge saw Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeat Goldust and Mandy Rose to advance in the tournament.

Uso and wife Naomi will now face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman in the Week 8 match-up.

Next Tuesday's Week 5 match-up will feature Rusev and Lana vs. Elias and Bayley.

As Raj noted earlier, this week's live viewership peaked at around 77,000 viewers at the end of the match. Last week's match that saw Strowman and Bliss defeat Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch peaked at 62,400 while the premiere peaked at 135,600 live viewers.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's match, which had SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan as the special referee as voted on by fans: