WWE NXT Superstar Advances In WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament, New Matches For Next Week (Videos)

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong and Kalisto advance in the 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Strong defeated Hideo Itami while Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has confirmed two more first round matches for next week's 205 Live episode - Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa vs. WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews.

Below are an updated, un-confirmed look at the brackets for the tournament, which will end at WrestleMania 34 with the finals:

First Round

TJP defeated Tyler Bate

Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik

Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado

Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

Akira Tozawa vs. Mark Andrews

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Second Round

TJP vs. Cedric Alexander

Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong

Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese or Drew Gulak

TBA vs. TBA

Semi-Finals

TJP or Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto or Roderick Strong

Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak vs. TBA

Finals at WrestleMania 34

TJP or Cedric Alexander or Kalisto or Roderick Strong vs. Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak or TBA

Below are photos and videos from tonight's matches: