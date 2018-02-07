Brock Lesnar Booked For Champion Vs. Champion Match At WWE Live Event

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be working his busiest live event schedule in March since returning to WWE in 2012. Lesnar is booked for four live events next month, ahead of WrestleMania 34.

As noted, Lesnar is also scheduled to face Kane at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 3rd in Chicago. The following week, the official website for the Target Center in Minneapolis is advertising Lesnar vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Champion vs. Champion match for the show there on Friday, March 9th.

Lesnar will defend his title again the following week at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, March 16th. It will be a rematch from last month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, as he will defend his title against Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match.

Lesnar is also scheduled to be in action at the last RAW live event before WrestleMania 34 on Friday, March 30th at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. No opponent has been named for Lesnar as of yet.