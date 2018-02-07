Dolph Ziggler's WWE SmackDown Return, AJ Styles And Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up, The Fashion Files

- After taking last week off, The Fashion Files with Breezango returned this week, as seen above. This week's edition of the web-exclusive series features Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension. The segment was recorded before Konnor and Viktor lost to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown. As seen above, this week's episode featured an overload of montages.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Kansas City, MO saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal in tag team action.

- Dolph Ziggler will make his return to Tuesday night action on next week's WWE SmackDown episode. He will face Baron Corbin in singles action. Ziggler had been off WWE TV for several weeks to sell the WWE United States Title storyline but he returned in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 28th.