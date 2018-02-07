Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm EST.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era out for their title defense. SAnitY jumps the barricades and attacks during their entrance. After a pull apart brawl, NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and says this all ends tonight and announces SAnitY vs Undisputed Era in a six-man tornado tag match for the main event

* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. Huge "Tino Sucks" chants throughout the match. Otis does The Worm. Tucker wipes out Riddick with a dive to the outside then jumps back in to hit the Compactor on Tino for the pin. After the match, Riddick walks away from Tino as he asks for help getting up

* Johnny Gargano comes out for a promo. He says it's been a hell of a month. He says he say himself standing here as champion, and that didn't happen, and it sucks. He says getting the reaction he just got means he earned more than a title, and title or no title, he is who he said he is: Johnny freaking Wrestling. Says he'll never forget Takeover but he'll also never forget a crutch shot to the back. Says he's bit his tongue since Chicago but he's coming for Ciampa, man to man, face to face. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas interrupts. Zelina Vega says he didn't earn anything and shouldn't be out here, and Andrade shouldn't be listening to Johnny whine. She says Andrade has beaten him again and again and he is just Johnny Loser. Johnny says his second favorite part of Takeover was when his wife jumped the rail and kicked her ass. Zelina steps to him, and Candice LeRae comes out and attacks Zelina. Zelina says she's sick of this and ask what's it going to take to get rid of them. Johnny says one more shot at the NXT Title. Zelina says he's on, but if he loses, he leaves NXT forever. Johnny says he'll take that bet and Zelina & Andrade leave laughing

* Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent. This was a quick squash, no hair whip

* SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) in a six-man Tornado Tag Team match. This was a crazy brawl all over the ringside area. Too much to follow. Young introduces chairs, tables, and a kendo stick. Young, Wolfe, Cole, and O'Reilly brawl to the back, leaving Dain and Fish in the ring. Fish hits a moonsault for 2. Everyone back at ringside now. Dain throws Fish off the stage onto everyone else. Wolfe with a powerbomb on Cole but Fish breaks it up at 2. Great sequence of everyone trading moves to break up pin attempts. Dain kicks Cole off the apron and goes to cannonball him through a table, but Cole rolls out of the way. Wolfe is alone in the ring with all of Undisputed Era. Wolfe fights back but gets hit with Total Elimination. EY breaks it up with a kendo stick, but eats a superkick. Cole with the knee brain buster for a nearfall. Fans do "this is awesome" chants. Dain recovers and fights off all three of UE. Dain hits the Ulster Plantation on Fish for the win