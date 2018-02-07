- Above are highlights from NJPW Road to New Beginning from February 6.

- On that same show, SANADA and EVIL defended their IWGP Tag Team Championship against Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto. EVIL pinned Goto to pick up the win, here are the full results:

* KUSHIDA, Tiger Mask, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Ren Narita, Tetsuhiro Yagi, and Syota Umino

* Manabu Nakanishi defeated Katsuya Kitamura

* Roppongi 3K (Sho, Yoh, and Rocky Romero) defeated TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and "Switchblade" Jay White defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson

* Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin, and Togi Makabe

* Gedo, Will Ospreay, and Yoshi-Hashi defeated Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito

* SANADA and EVIL (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

- NJPW announced The Young Bucks will face Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of their first show in Australia on February 16. As noted, NJPW is running a 4-day tour for the first time in the country.

See Also Kenny Omega On Don Callis Putting Together His Match With Chris Jericho, Getting Callis His NJPW Job

- Below is the final card for New Beginning in Osaka on February 10, which will be live on NJPW World at 3am ET / 12am PT. The main event will be Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA. Below is the final card:

* Katsuya Kitamura vs. Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* "Switchblade" Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Michael Elgin

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka vs. Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe

* BUSHI vs. Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (c) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)