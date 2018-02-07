WrestlingInc.com

Possible WWE Fastlane Match For Randy Orton (Video), Title Match On WWE NXT Tonight, Mark Andrews

By Marc Middleton | February 07, 2018

- As noted, the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will continue next week with Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak. Above is a look at Andrews with comments from the WWE UK Superstar.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* SAnitY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Johnny Gargano speaks

* Bianca Belair vs. a local enhancement talent

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- It looks like Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton may be taking place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Orton returned to SmackDown on last night's show and delivered RKOs to Roode, Rusev and Aiden English after Rusev lost a title match to Roode. Below is video from the return:

