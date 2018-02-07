Seth Rollins Getting New Partner?, Roderick Strong On Advancing (Video), Natalya Feels Disrespected

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami on last night's WWE 205 Live episode to advance in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Above is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Strong. Strong says people like him, people who have overcame, take opportunities like this and hit home runs, which is what he's done his whole career and now the WWE Universe gets to see it first hand. Strong says he's feeling numbness until he gets his WrestleMania moment.

- It appears as if Finn Balor will be teaming with Seth Rollins while Jason Jordan is recovering from neck surgery. Balor is slated to team with Rollins against The Bar for upcoming live events where Roman Reigns is not teaming with Rollins. Reigns & Rollins will be teaming against The Bar at Friday and Saturday's live events in Saskatoon and Fresno, respectively. John Cena will join the RAW tour for Sunday's show in Fresno where he will face Reigns and The Miz in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, while Rollins will team with Balor against the RAW Tag Team Champions.

See Also WWE Announces Successful Surgery for Jason Jordan

- Below are videos of Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan revealing the new SmackDown Top 10 List, which was voted on by the locker room and will be used by Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to make blue brand decisions. As noted, the first list looks like this: 10. Tye Dillinger, 9. Randy Orton, 8. Becky Lynch, 7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, 6. The New Day, 5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, 4. Naomi, 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, 2. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 1. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Becky seems a bit skeptical of her ranking and says it feels great to be in the top 10 but you don't come to WWE to be #8, you come to be #1. She questions Naomi's #4 ranking but is confident about making it to #1. Dillinger says it's cool to make it at #10 and it's special any time you're recognized by your peers. Tye goes on and says after recent losses now it's more important than ever for The Perfect Ten to become #1. Natalya says she feels disrespected because her peers left her off the list. She says her peers feel sorry for Flair, Becky and Naomi but no one really cares about them. Natalya goes on and says she doesn't need the approval of Bryan or her peers, she just needs the approval of her selfies.