WINC Podcast (2/7): WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Fastlane Main Event, MMC, 205 Live

By Joshua Gagnon | February 07, 2018

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Dolph Ziggler's inane angle.

- This week's Mixed Match Challenge viewership.

- 205 Live on the comeback?

- Fastlane main event.

- Update on Kane.

- Rumored WrestleMania 34 card.

- Usos' promos and getting them to a feud with the Bludgeon Brothers.

- Rusev and Bobby Roode flipping heel/face alignment and how to do it.

- 205 Live falling victim to a tired crowd.

- The guys talk putting a stable around Bobby Roode.

- Who should win the Andre Battle Royal: veterans or younger talent?

And more!

