WINC Podcast (2/7): WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Fastlane Main Event, MMC, 205 Live

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Dolph Ziggler's inane angle.

- This week's Mixed Match Challenge viewership.

- 205 Live on the comeback?

- Fastlane main event.

- Update on Kane.

- Rumored WrestleMania 34 card.

- Usos' promos and getting them to a feud with the Bludgeon Brothers.

- Rusev and Bobby Roode flipping heel/face alignment and how to do it.

- 205 Live falling victim to a tired crowd.

- The guys talk putting a stable around Bobby Roode.

- Who should win the Andre Battle Royal: veterans or younger talent?

And more!