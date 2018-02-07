WrestlingInc.com

Big Show Checks In With Fans (Video), WWE UK Champion Vs. Former UFC Fighter, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | February 07, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will face former UFC fighter and indie standout Matt Riddle on February 23rd for the Fight Club: Pro organization in the UK. Visit FightClubPro.bigcartel.com for tickets and more details. This will be a rematch from their first match together, which took place in April 2017 for the IPW:UK promotion. Riddle won that match by submission.

Big Show On What He Still Has Left To Give WWE, Surgery Complications, More

- Below is new video of Big Show checking in with fans. The WWE veteran underwent hip surgery back on September 29th. Show notes that he's currently at 390 pounds and teases that he will return to action for WWE soon. Show appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and revealed that the surgery went well but he suffered an infection and got sick a few weeks after the operation. Show noted that things are "touch and go" for the next 6-8 months but he's back in the gym feeling right and has dropped 27 pounds since January 2nd.

