Former Impact Wrestler Denies She Was Fired And Says She Quit, Eddie Edwards On 'Around The Ring'

- On tomorrow night's episode of Impact on Pop TV, Amber Nova will take on a Knockout who is no longer with the company, Hania.

To promote the match, Impact published this article today with the angle being that Rosemary will be watching closely after getting attacked by Hania on a recent episode of Impact.

It was recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact fired Hania after she refused to do a 90-second job to newcomer Su Yung at a television taping on Jan. 13 in Orlando, Florida. On Twitter, Hania denied reports that she was fired, saying that she actually quit.

So Impact and I came to a mutual decision, and there is absolutely no bad blood or hard feelings on either side. I'm thankful, had a good time even met some cool people. But immature people like to blow things out of proportion. Thanks again to everyone at impact. — Hania the SheWolf (@HaniaHuntress) January 19, 2018

I was not fired I quit. They can call it what they want but I made a decision to leave. — Hania the SheWolf (@HaniaHuntress) January 23, 2018

- Eddie Edwards appears on the latest edition of Around the Ring with Josh Mathews as he talks about Boston sports, being the first foreign-born Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Heavyweight Champion and more.