WWE Star Finds Loaded Gun In Rental Car, Bobby Roode On Randy Orton's Attack, American Ninja Warrior

- WWE posted this video of "American Ninja Warrior" Kacy Catanzaro talking about joining the WWE Performance Center to train with the company. Catanzaro says she's always been a big fan of WWE but being there is special and there's no doubt that this is what she wants to do.
- WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following on Randy Orton attacking him after he retained the title over Rusev on last night's SmackDown:
A successful title defense on #SDLive ended ... different than I thought it would. As #USChamp, I will face anyone: Lone wolves, Perfect 10s, Maharajas, and even... Vipers.— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 7, 2018
- Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today and called out Budget car rental service after he found a loaded gun in the glove compartment. Benjamin had been traveling with the gun in the car for 4 days. He tweeted:
Thank you @Budget (LIT) for your great service of putting my reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy I've unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F'N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/NZj7GmtA8V— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 7, 2018