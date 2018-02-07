WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Finds Loaded Gun In Rental Car, Bobby Roode On Randy Orton's Attack, American Ninja Warrior

By Marc Middleton | February 07, 2018

- WWE posted this video of "American Ninja Warrior" Kacy Catanzaro talking about joining the WWE Performance Center to train with the company. Catanzaro says she's always been a big fan of WWE but being there is special and there's no doubt that this is what she wants to do.

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following on Randy Orton attacking him after he retained the title over Rusev on last night's SmackDown:

- Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today and called out Budget car rental service after he found a loaded gun in the glove compartment. Benjamin had been traveling with the gun in the car for 4 days. He tweeted:

