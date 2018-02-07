New Day Takes Shot At Corey Graves - Booker T Conflict, Sting On How Long He Wanted Undertaker Match

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting was once again asked at last month's Arizona Comic Con who he would want to wrestle if he ever returned to the ring. In the latest "Week In Wrestling" feature at i, it was noted that although Sting predictably answered The Undertaker, he revealed that he has wanted that match for "maybe two decades."

"The Undertaker," Sting answered. "Now do I regret not leaving [sooner for WWE]? That's actually a good question, but a tough one to answer. On one side, it's easy to say, 'Yeah, I wish I would have gone earlier.' On the other hand, I really don't have any regrets. But my dream match for more than a decade, or maybe two decades, was to have a good match against 'Taker. I always wanted to have that."

- As expected, The New Day made a crack during last night's SmackDown Live at the bad blood between Booker T and Corey Graves. Over the weekend, Booker blamed Graves for losing his RAW commentary job. He went further and challenged Graves to a fight, adding that he would "do something to him" if he saw him on the street. After being ranked #6 on the new SmackDown Top 10 ranking system, Big E responded, "6? 6 is the percent chance I give Corey Graves in a street fight!"