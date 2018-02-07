Hideo Itami Follows Up On 'It's Over' Tweet, Mark Andrews, Former RAW GM Talks CTE On 'Today'

- Former RAW General Manager Mike Adamle was interviewed by Megyn Kelly on NBC's TODAY last week to discuss his battles with traumatic brain injury, as seen in the video above. Adamle has epilepsy and symptoms of CTE, and believes that it is caused by his football career. Adamle played in the NFL for six years before turning to an announcing career. He was an announcer for WWE before becoming the General Manager of RAW in July of 2008. The role was shortlived, as he left the company that October.

- Mark Andrews spoke to Sun Sport about making his 205 Live debut against Akira Tozawa next week in the Cruiserweight championship tournament. Andrews said that he hopes to put Wales on the map for wrestling.

"I have a big opportunity here not to put just the UK on the map for wrestling but to put Wales on the map for wrestling," Andrews said. "I want to make south Wales known for wrestling and I want to make Wales known for Mark Andrews."

- Hideo Itami posted a cryptic tweet following his loss to Roderick Strong in the Cruiserweight tournament on last night's episode of 205 Live. Itami wrote, "It's Over", but followed up today writing, "But Not Done Yet", as seen below:

It's Over — Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) February 7, 2018