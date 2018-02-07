John Cena To Crash High School Prom (Video), Preview For WWE Network Content Coming Soon, WWE Stock

- Above is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon, including new episodes of WWE Ride Along and WWE Photo Shoot.
- WWE stock was down 1.65% today, closing at $33.99 per share. Today's high was $34.68 and the low was $33.88.
- John Cena appeared on NBC's "Today" show this morning and revealed that he will be crashing the school dance of one lucky high school senior to promote his upcoming "Blockers" movie. Below is video from the segment and WWE's announcement on the promotion:
Find out how you could get John Cena at your school dance
Your senior prom is about to get an Attitude Adjustment thanks to John Cena.
The 16-time World Champion stopped by "TODAY" with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb to talk about his upcoming movie, "Blockers," and revealed his wild plan to crash the school dance of a lucky high school senior.
Cena didn't attend his senior prom, but he wants a second chance — and it could happen at your school dance.
If you are a high school senior, older than 17 and have a dance coming up, visit the Kathie Lee and Hoda Facebook page and submit a creative video inviting Cena to #CrashOurDance.
The submission cutoff is Friday, Feb. 23. "Blockers" premieres Friday, April 6.
Cena also revealed that he officiated a wedding for one lucky couple. Don't miss the ceremony Friday on "TODAY" during the 10 a.m. hour.