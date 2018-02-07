John Cena To Crash High School Prom (Video), Preview For WWE Network Content Coming Soon, WWE Stock

- Above is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon, including new episodes of WWE Ride Along and WWE Photo Shoot.

- WWE stock was down 1.65% today, closing at $33.99 per share. Today's high was $34.68 and the low was $33.88.

- John Cena appeared on NBC's "Today" show this morning and revealed that he will be crashing the school dance of one lucky high school senior to promote his upcoming "Blockers" movie. Below is video from the segment and WWE's announcement on the promotion: