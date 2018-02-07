WrestlingInc.com

Official WWE Cookbook Coming Soon, Brie Bella's New YouTube Series (Video), Sasha Banks - The Sims

By Marc Middleton | February 07, 2018

- Brie Bella has a new "Total Mommy" series coming soon to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The series will premiere next Wednesday, Valentine's Day. A preview can be seen above. The synopsis reads like this, "Let Brie Bella take you into her journey of new motherhood - where she will be honest and open about the fears and joys of raising her beautiful baby girl, Birdie Joe."

- WWE and Insight Editions will be releasing the official WWE cookbook on October 23rd of this year. You can pre-order the hardcover book on sale through Amazon at this link. Below is the official synopsis for the book, which is written by Allison Robicelli with photography by Mira Zaki:

Take your talents from the ring to the kitchen with WWE: The Official Cookbook, a collection of recipes and dishes inspired by your favorite WWE Superstars.

Can you smell what the WWE Universe is cooking? WWE: The Official Cookbook gives fans a guide to creating a variety of fun dishes and drinks inspired by the WWE Universe of both the past and present. In addition to the showcase of unique WWE-inspired recipes, this book will include a collection of food pairings along with everything needed to a build your own creative Superstar dishes. Indulge yourself with Roman Reigns' spiked Superman Fruit Punch, The Rock's Brahma Bull Ribs, Macho Man's Savage Cheese and Nachos, and even take a trip to Brock Lesnar's Soup-Plex city.

Featuring over 75 recipes and striking, full-color photographs, WWE: The Official Cookbook will feature separate categories for food and drink -- from appetizers to desserts -- creating the ultimate recipe collection for fans of the WWE.

- A Sasha Banks character is featured in this new video from The Sims, which The Boss tweeted out to wish the gaming franchise a happy 18th birthday this week:

