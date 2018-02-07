Women Of Honor Tournament Matches In Japan, Jay Lethal On Best Advice From Another Wrestler, ROH WOH

- Above is a throwback Four Corner Survival Match between Ashley Lane (also known as Madison Rayne), MsChif, Lacey, and Daizee. MsChif would pick up the win via pinfall on Lane.

- ROH did a "10 Questions" article with Jay Lethal. Among the questions, he was asked what was the best advice he'd been given in the wrestling business? Lethal said it came from Kevin Nash.

"Kevin Nash told me, 'If you're not having fun, then what is the point?' I didn't fully grasp it until a few years later, when I realized that I could have fun and work hard at the same time."

See Also Mandy Leon On If There Is Competition Between WWE And ROH, Women Of Honor

- The Women of Honor Tournament to determine the division's inaugural champion will begin on ROH TV this weekend. A couple of first round matches will also take place in Japan on February 24, thanks to a partnership between ROH and Stardom. The first match will be Jenny Rose vs. Kagetsu and the second is "The Icon of Stardom" Mayu Iwatani vs. HZK. The 16-woman tournament will eventually lead to two semi-final matches at ROH's Festival of Honor, held in New Orleans on April 7. The date for the finals has yet to be announced.