WrestlingInc.com

Becky Lynch Cracks A Joke, NXT Star Creates Their Own Wrestling Gear (Video), CNN Article On WWE

By Joshua Gagnon | February 07, 2018

- Above is from Bianca Belair's new YouTube channel where she showed how she made her own wrestling gear for an NXT live event in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Belair went to the University of Tennessee and wanted to represent the college by wearing orange. The entire outfit's cost was only $30 to put together.

- CNN Money ran an article today on the recent success WWE's stock has seen lately. Earlier this month, the stock saw an all-time high at $35.85 a share. The article points to the WWE Network and the continued growth on social media as some reasons why the company's stock continues to rise. It also noted while WWE doesn't attract top advertisers, the consistent (and year-round) ratings they bring in are "critical ratings contributors to NBC's largest cable network."

Becky Lynch On Avoiding Total Divas
See Also
Becky Lynch On Avoiding Total Divas

- Becky Lynch is never one to pass up on a good joke, posting another on Twitter last night.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top