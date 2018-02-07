Subject Of Next 'WWE 24' Revealed, 'Jumanji' Is The Rock's Biggest Domestic Hit, Jason Jordan

- Channel24 published an interview here this week with Jason Jordan, which was conducted before he underwent neck surgery on Tuesday, about the upcoming WWE tour in South Africa in April. During the interview, he discussed growing up a WWE fan.

"Wrestling was something I would watch with my brothers," Jordan said. "I can't remember exactly what it was that initially drew me to it, but the athleticism, the showmanship and the characters were definitely something that caught my eye."

See Also Kurt Angle On If Jason Jordan Storyline Is Working

- As Joshua noted over the weekend, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring The Rock was number one again at the U.S. box office this past weekend despite being in its seventh week of release. The last time that happened was 20 years ago with Titanic. The movie has now made more than $353.33 million in the U.S. alone ($858.4 million worldwide), pushing it past Furious 7's $353 million to make it The Rock's highest-grossing movie ever in the United States (h/t to Forbes). Worldwide it is still behind The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7, which grossed $1.24 billion and $1.52 billion globally, respectively. It will soon be Sony's second highest grossing movie ever worldwide, beating all of the Spider-Man films. It is scheduled for release in Japan in April.

- The next WWE 24 special will once again feature the Women's Evolution. It is titled, WWE 24: Women's Evolution 2. A premiere date has not yet been revealed. The first WWE 24: Women's Evolution aired in August of 2016 and focused on the Women's Division having a primary spot on the WrestleMania 32 card.

@ScottyStyles29 contributed to this article.