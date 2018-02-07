How Much Will WWE Make From Their TV Deals This Year?, More Good News For The Rock, Vince McMahon

- In addition to Jumanji becoming The Rock's biggest hit domestically this week, topping all of the movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, he also reached 100 million followers on Instagram. He is currently the 9th most followed person on the social media service, while also being the only actor in the top 10 and the second most followed male. At 45 years old, he is the only person over 40 years old in the top 30, which is dominated by celebrities in the 20-30 age group.

- As Joshua mentioned earlier, CNN Money ran an article today on the recent success WWE's stock has seen lately. Bloomberg also has a story on the company's success here, focusing more on the WWE Network. In regards to WWE hoping to finalize a new television deal this year, the story noted that WWE will generate $235 million this year across seven licensing deals for it core programming, up from $130 million four years ago in 2014.

- We noted several weeks ago that The Daily Beast ran a story on an 11-year-old sexual assault allegation against Vince McMahon. In January of 2006, a 22-year-old woman accused McMahon of trying to kiss and grope her at a tanning salon in Boca Raton, Florida, where she worked. McMahon denied the allegations through his attorney. The woman reported the incident to the police, however no charges were filed due to a lack of evidence.

Deadspin has a new story here about the alleged assault with comments from a witness. The witness claimed that the victim ran into the Papa John's where he worked after the alleged assault to wait for the police while McMahon stared at them "for a good 45 minutes" from his car. As noted, a customer at the salon that day told the Associated Press at the time that she spoke to McMahon and that "he was nothing but a gentleman," while she claimed that the victim was "trying to interrupt our conversation."