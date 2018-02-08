CM Punk Reportedly In Talks To Face Another Winless Fighter At UFC 225 In Chicago

After competing in his first UFC fight on September 10, 2016, UFC is reportedly in discussions to have CM Punk return after a nearly two-year hiatus. According to MMA Fighting, UFC is planning on returning to Chicago for UFC 225 and have native CM Punk (0-1) fight Mike Jackson (0-1).

UFC announced on February 3rd that they will be returning to Chicago for UFC 225. Just moments later, Punk teased interest in competing on the card.

CHI-TOWN!



The UFC arrives June 9th for our first PPV in the Windy City. #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/i3QBms3fAu — UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2018

CM Punk made the decision to quit WWE, and subsequently wrestling altogether, after being involved in a feud with corporate Kane during the time of the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk was the first entrant, and lasted over 49 minutes before being eliminated by Kane. Despite being scheduled to appear on RAW the following night, Punk never showed up, and decided to leave the company. Punk then set his sights on MMA and locked in a bout with Mickey Gall at UFC 203. Unfortunately, Punk tapped out via a rear naked choke 2:14 in the first round.

Following this fight, Dana White felt that he maybe should not have his next fight in the UFC.

"He probably shouldn't have his next fight in the UFC," the UFC President told Fight Network's John Pollock. "Just like I said with Brock, having your first fight in the UFC is tough and you [saw] tonight, even if it's against a guy who is 2-0. This is a tough place to learn."

See Also CM Punk Hints At Possible UFC Return

Now, White looks to be willing to give Punk another chance inside the Octagon.

"I like that guy. He's a good dude," White told the Associated Press in January. "He wants to give it another shot. I'm going to give it to him. He's a completely different case than most normal human beings. So, I'm going to give him another shot."

CM Punk and Mike Jackson share two glaring similarities. Along with both being 0-1 in the UFC, both lost to Mickey Gall in 2016 via rear naked choke in the first round. While Punk lasted over two minutes against Gall, Jackson submitted in only 45 seconds to a rear-naked choke.

Source: MMA Fighting