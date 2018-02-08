Former Impact Wrestler Receives WWE Tryout, Dixie Carter On Drake Maverick As A WWE General Manager

- In this post on Instagram, former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter put over the former Rockstar Spud, who served as her Chief of Staff in 2013 and 2014. Carter says that Drake Maverick will make a great General Manager for WWE.

After being named the General Manager of 205 Live last week, Maverick now has a profile page on WWE.com. You can check it out here.

- According to a report by Squared Circle Sirens, former Impact Wrestling Knockout MJ Jenkins is among those taking part in an invitation-only tryout this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Impact Wrestling released Jenkins from her contract last November after joining the company in March. She signed the contract in May after working five television matches over the course of three days in March in Orlando, including the One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view event in a loss to Rosemary. Jenkins, however, was never used again by Impact after signing the contract.

Jenkins made her wrestling debut in 2015 training under WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz. She now works for various independent promotions in Florida.