WWE Promotes Two Top Executives To Co-Presidents, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE announced today that Chief Strategy and Financial Officer of WWE George Barrios and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson have been promoted to co-presidents and appointed to WWE's Board of Directors. Barrios and Wilson will continue to report directly to McMahon. It was noted that their promotions are "in In recognition of their contributions to four years of record revenues and the successful transformation to a multiplatform business model."

"The successful transformation of our business model has put us in a position to capitalize on all that the changing global media landscape has to offer," said WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon. "I am confident that our executive management team, led by Michelle and George, will achieve continued success across key strategic initiatives and ensure our long-term growth."

Barrios started with WWE in 2008. Wilson had joined the company the following year in 2009.