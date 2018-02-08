UFC 222 Receives New Main Event And Co-Main Event Including Cris Cyborg, UFC 221 Embedded

- The first installment of the UFC Embedded series has been released for Saturday's UFC 221 card. The event features Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight title live from the Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

In this episode, Rockhold makes his arrival in Australia and attempts to take in a traditional meal. Curtis Blaydes, who faces Mark Hunt in the co-main event, watches the Super Bowl and recalls how his bout with Hunt came to be.

- Next month's UFC 222 card has a new main event and a new co-main event, as the promotion announced Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya for the female featherweight title. The event takes place March 3 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena. The female bout replaces Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar for the featherweight title, which was scrapped when Holloway suffered an injury.

Edgar, meanwhile, will remain on the card as he faces Brian Ortega in a title-eliminator. That contest will serve as the co-main event that night.

Cyborg is coming off a decision victory over former UFC female bantamweight champion Holly Holm in defense of her title. She is unbeaten as a pro since 2005. Kunitskaya is just 2-2 with a no-contest over her last five, and is a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion.

The UFC attempted to place T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt for Dillashaw's bantamweight title at the event, but the fight fell through. Many of the other UFC champions are already lined up for title fights in the coming months.