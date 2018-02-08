Hornswoggle Reveals How Long He Knew About Being Vince McMahon's Son Before It Aired On WWE RAW

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Dylan Postl, f.k.a. Hornswoggle, was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. I had the pleasure to speak with Hornswoggle about some of his best moments while being a member of the WWE roster. He said that the biggest part of his career that people still talk about is the angle with Vince McMahon. This angle of McMahon having an illegitimate son was revealed on the September 10, 2007 episode of Raw.

As the roster surrounded the ring, McMahon said cockily, "One of these men. One of these men is privileged to be my bastard son. Who will claim the name of McMahon? We've been waiting, certainly I've been waiting, long enough to find out. So, this attorney – whatever your name is; Johnson, Jackson – which one of these men is my son?" The attorney would appear on the jumbo screen and deduce who Vince's son is not before revealing the actual person. With only Triple H in the ring along with Vince, and the fans chanting "Kennedy! Kennedy," the attorney would swerve Vince and reveal that his son is Hornswoggle, as he appeared from under the ring.

In speaking with Hornswoggle, he revealed how long it was before he knew about the angle.

"Two hours. I thought it was a complete joke, and it was awesome to me because it was my hometown," said Postl. He also revealed who approached him for the angle. "Bruce Prichard came up to me and he said, 'I need your phone.' [I said], 'for what?' [He said], 'I need your phone.' [I responded] 'Okay?' He held my phone for the night so it wouldn't get out, and told me."

Recently, WWE filmed a "Where Are They Now?" on Postl, and he was very thankful that he was highlighted.

"It was incredible," said Postl. "[WWE] told me back in September, they asked me if I'd be available and I said of course. On such a huge platform, WWE, and so it would be dumb not to. I didn't know what to expect going into it and the day they were filming, I picked up my son from school, and we just started filming. It was literally just like a day at home, I didn't even realize that there were cameras there, hardly. It was awesome seeing the end product. I don't ever watch myself in my matches. I overly critique myself, and I don't enjoy them then. But this one... I was very happy. It didn't come off bitter, it didn't come off anything other than positive. It made everyone see how grateful I am for the opportunities I got in WWE."

Postl would also applaud WWE for allowing him to promote his wrestling promotion, and more. You can hear the full interview here.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams