Career Vs. Title Match In WWE NXT, Title Matches Set For Next Week's NXT Episode, Tino Sabbatelli

- There's tension between Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss after their loss to Heavy Machinery on last night's WWE NXT. Above is video of Tino talking to Christy St. Cloud before going off to find Moss.

- NXT has announced Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon plus Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne for next week's episode. The titles will be on the line. Aleister Black will also be in action next week.

- Last night's NXT episode saw Johnny Gargano face off with NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas to set up a Career vs. Title match. Below are reactions from Gargano, Almas, Zelina Vega and Tommaso Ciampa:

It's all or nothing..



Title vs NXT Career. https://t.co/BCNoY0qhuR — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 8, 2018

Johnny LOSER has no idea.. what he just did. @AndradeCienWWE WILL end you.



"IF YOU LOSE.. YOU LEAVE @WWENXT FOR GOOD!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/IgU0KfjaVr — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 8, 2018

Muñeca! How does this loser talk? I don't want to see it more in NXT. @Zelina_VegaWWE @WWENXT https://t.co/AP4oAPYlhs — Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) February 8, 2018