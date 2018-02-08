Career Vs. Title Match In WWE NXT, Title Matches Set For Next Week's NXT Episode, Tino Sabbatelli

- There's tension between Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss after their loss to Heavy Machinery on last night's WWE NXT. Above is video of Tino talking to Christy St. Cloud before going off to find Moss.
- NXT has announced Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon plus Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne for next week's episode. The titles will be on the line. Aleister Black will also be in action next week.
- Last night's NXT episode saw Johnny Gargano face off with NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas to set up a Career vs. Title match. Below are reactions from Gargano, Almas, Zelina Vega and Tommaso Ciampa:
It's all or nothing..— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 8, 2018
Title vs NXT Career. https://t.co/BCNoY0qhuR
Johnny LOSER has no idea.. what he just did. @AndradeCienWWE WILL end you.— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 8, 2018
"IF YOU LOSE.. YOU LEAVE @WWENXT FOR GOOD!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/IgU0KfjaVr
Muñeca! How does this loser talk? I don't want to see it more in NXT. @Zelina_VegaWWE @WWENXT https://t.co/AP4oAPYlhs— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) February 8, 2018
Dumb: [duhm]— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) February 8, 2018
adjective, dumb-er, dumb-est.
lacking intelligence or good judgment; stupid; dull-witted. pic.twitter.com/sXWWQWOoAr